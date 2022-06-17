Dr. Frank Schlehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Schlehr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank Schlehr, MD
Dr. Frank Schlehr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and ENHS- Newfane Site.
They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlehr's Office Locations
- 1 15 S Forest Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-1824
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- ENHS- Newfane Site
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Schlehr was great!!!!! He was on point with my rotating cuff tear and so was his team. I never had to wait for months to get an appointment scheduled nor did I wait for hours in the waiting room to be seen by him. My wait time was always less than 15 minutes. I would highly recommend Dr. Schlehr and his team, because they are friendly and honest. Lockport, NY 2019
About Dr. Frank Schlehr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1982605499
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Schlehr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schlehr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schlehr has seen patients for Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlehr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlehr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlehr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.