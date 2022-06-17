See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Frank Schlehr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (19)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frank Schlehr, MD

Dr. Frank Schlehr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and ENHS- Newfane Site.

They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schlehr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    15 S Forest Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 (716) 626-1824

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
  • ENHS- Newfane Site

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Knee Sprain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Knee Sprain

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 17, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Schlehr was great!!!!! He was on point with my rotating cuff tear and so was his team. I never had to wait for months to get an appointment scheduled nor did I wait for hours in the waiting room to be seen by him. My wait time was always less than 15 minutes. I would highly recommend Dr. Schlehr and his team, because they are friendly and honest. Lockport, NY 2019
    Drinda — Jun 17, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Schlehr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982605499
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
