Dr. Schmidt Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Schmidt Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Schmidt Jr, MD
Dr. Frank Schmidt Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith, Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Schmidt Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schmidt Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Pri Nw Arkansas Sats601 W Maple Ave Ste 403, Springdale, AR 72764 Directions (479) 757-4840
-
2
Integris Cardiovascular Surgeons3433 NW 56th St Ste 760, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 947-3341
-
3
St. Joseph Physician Network611 E Douglas Rd Ste 208, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 335-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmidt Jr?
Dr. Schmidt was a fabulous surgeon and provided a partial lung removal this year..Dr. Schmidt was very clear in his explanation of what was involved in his procedure. His follow up visits were very complete and supportive.
About Dr. Frank Schmidt Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1154497717
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt Jr works at
Dr. Schmidt Jr has seen patients for Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft, Arteriovenous Fistula Repair and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.