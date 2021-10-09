Overview of Dr. Frank Schmidt Jr, MD

Dr. Frank Schmidt Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith, Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schmidt Jr works at Northwest Arkansas Heart & Vascular Institute in Springdale, AR with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK and Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft, Arteriovenous Fistula Repair and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.