Overview of Dr. Frank Schroeder, MD

Dr. Frank Schroeder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from The University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Schroeder works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.