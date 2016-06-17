Overview

Dr. Frank Schwartz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Orthopedic Hospitalists of Parkersburg LLC in Parkersburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.