Dr. Frank Sconzo Jr, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.9 (38)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Frank Sconzo Jr, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.

Dr. Sconzo Jr works at Frank T Sconzo Jr MD in East Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr Robert N Prichep Physician PC
    286 Sills Rd Ste 5, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anorectal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Hemorrhoids
Anorectal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Hemorrhoids

Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 05, 2022
    Had colon surgery
    JJ — Mar 05, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Sconzo Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    40 years of experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Italian
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    1952362667
    • 1952362667
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Barnabas Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St. Barnabas Med Ctr
    Internship
    New York Medical College
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    University of The South
    • University of The South
    Undergraduate School
    General Surgery
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Sconzo Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sconzo Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sconzo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sconzo Jr works at Frank T Sconzo Jr MD in East Patchogue, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sconzo Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Sconzo Jr has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sconzo Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Sconzo Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sconzo Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sconzo Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sconzo Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

