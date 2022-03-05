Dr. Frank Sconzo Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sconzo Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Sconzo Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Sconzo Jr, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.
Locations
Dr Robert N Prichep Physician PC286 Sills Rd Ste 5, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frank Sconzo Jr, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1952362667
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- St Barnabas Medical Center
- St. Barnabas Med Ctr
- New York Medical College
- University of The South
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sconzo Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sconzo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sconzo Jr has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sconzo Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sconzo Jr speaks Italian.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Sconzo Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sconzo Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sconzo Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sconzo Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.