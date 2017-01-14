Overview of Dr. Frank Scott, MD

Dr. Frank Scott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Scott works at Nashville Vision Associates in Nashville, TN with other offices in Brentwood, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Drusen and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.