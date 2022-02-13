Overview of Dr. Frank Sellke, MD

Dr. Frank Sellke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Sellke works at University Cardiovascular Surgical Associates, Inc. in Providence, RI with other offices in Woonsocket, RI and Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.