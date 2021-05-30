Dr. Frank Shao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Shao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank Shao, MD
Dr. Frank Shao, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shao works at
Dr. Shao's Office Locations
1
Parkview Health System Inc.2710 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 266-1000
2
Women's Health Advantage1818 Carew St Ste 230, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 373-8000
3
Parkview Hospital Inc.2200 Randallia Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 266-2020
4
Parkview Behavioral Health1720 Beacon St, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 373-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Shao for bipolar disorder for about 3 years. He has helped to fine-tune my medications and I feel the best I have in years. He listens well, responds well and discusses treatment options.
About Dr. Frank Shao, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1982683736
Education & Certifications
- JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
