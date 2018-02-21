Overview of Dr. Frank Sharp III, MD

Dr. Frank Sharp III, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Sharp III works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Atherosclerosis and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.