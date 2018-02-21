Dr. Frank Sharp III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharp III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Sharp III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank Sharp III, MD
Dr. Frank Sharp III, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Sharp III works at
Dr. Sharp III's Office Locations
Meridian Hospitals425 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 202-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a home care nurse. One of Dr. Sharp's patients had a serious issue on a weekend. Dr. Sharp was caring, dedicated, and responded immediately to all my phone calls over the course of 2 days. He will always treat his patient's health issues as a priority.
About Dr. Frank Sharp III, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharp III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharp III accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharp III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharp III works at
Dr. Sharp III has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Atherosclerosis and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharp III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharp III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharp III.
