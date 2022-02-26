Dr. Frank Shechtman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shechtman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Shechtman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains222 Bloomingdale Rd Fl 2, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 949-3888
- White Plains Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ent associates always fits me in same day which is very unusual in this day of robotic medicine . I really appreciate that when I’m Feeling sick and don’t have to go to urgent care !
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Ny Eye Ear Infirmary, Otolaryngology Cabrini Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Shechtman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shechtman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shechtman has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Throat Pain and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shechtman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shechtman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shechtman.
