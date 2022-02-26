Overview of Dr. Frank Shechtman, MD

Dr. Frank Shechtman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Shechtman works at ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Throat Pain and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.