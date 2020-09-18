See All Plastic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Frank Simo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Frank Simo, MD

Dr. Frank Simo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Simo works at St Louis University Internal Medicine in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Simo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SLUCare Otolaryngology West County
    555 N New Ballas Rd Ste 260, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 977-6362

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • Locals (any local)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 18, 2020
    Dr Simo has repaired my face twice after MOHS surgeries. You can barely detect a scar that could have been a disaster all the way across my face. He has the best eye for understanding the natural forms of your face and paying the closest attention to detail amd personal concern.
    Paula Alvira — Sep 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frank Simo, MD
    About Dr. Frank Simo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730170507
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ind U/Perkins Fac Sur Pc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Louis Univ Hosp, Otolaryngology St Louis Univ Hosp, General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Simo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simo works at St Louis University Internal Medicine in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Simo’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Simo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

