Dr. Frank Simon, MD
Dr. Frank Simon, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Frank G. Simon Psc1404 Browns Ln Ste B, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-5088
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I had the pleasure of going to Dr. Frank G. Simon’s office yesterday. What an excellent staff - friendly, helpful and caring. I knew right away that with assistants like that Dr. Simon must have the same qualities. And he did not disappoint me. What an awesome doctor. I am not often impressed with the medical profession but they exceeded my expectations. They truly care for their patients. They saw me the same day that I called. My only regret is that I had not visited him sooner!
- Allergy & Immunology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1336147065
- Tufts University
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.