Dr. Frank Sinkoe, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (12)
Map Pin Small Decatur, GA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frank Sinkoe, DPM

Dr. Frank Sinkoe, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Sinkoe works at Frank A Sinkoe DPM in Decatur, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sinkoe's Office Locations

    Frank A Sinkoe Dpm
    2545 Lawrenceville Hwy Ste 100, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 329-5050
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Frank A Sinkoe DPM
    1935 Cliff Valley Way NE Ste 118, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 329-5050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Oct 17, 2020
    Great 1st visit! Spent a lot of time answering all my questions and explaining why I was having pain and how to correct it long term. Not the typical doctor that gets in as many patients as they can but a doctor who actually "cares" about what his patients needs are. Highly reccomend!!!
    Angelika B Dagnese — Oct 17, 2020
    About Dr. Frank Sinkoe, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Harrison Community Hosital
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • University Of Georgia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Sinkoe, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinkoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sinkoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sinkoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sinkoe has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinkoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinkoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinkoe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinkoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinkoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

