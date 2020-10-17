Overview of Dr. Frank Sinkoe, DPM

Dr. Frank Sinkoe, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Sinkoe works at Frank A Sinkoe DPM in Decatur, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.