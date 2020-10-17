Dr. Frank Sinkoe, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinkoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Sinkoe, DPM
Dr. Frank Sinkoe, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Frank A Sinkoe Dpm2545 Lawrenceville Hwy Ste 100, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 329-5050Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
Frank A Sinkoe DPM1935 Cliff Valley Way NE Ste 118, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 329-5050
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Great 1st visit! Spent a lot of time answering all my questions and explaining why I was having pain and how to correct it long term. Not the typical doctor that gets in as many patients as they can but a doctor who actually "cares" about what his patients needs are. Highly reccomend!!!
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Harrison Community Hosital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University Of Georgia
Dr. Sinkoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinkoe accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinkoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinkoe has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinkoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinkoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinkoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinkoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinkoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.