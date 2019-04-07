Dr. Frank Slovick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slovick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Slovick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank Slovick, MD
Dr. Frank Slovick, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their residency with University of Rochester - Strong Memorial Hospital
Dr. Slovick works at
Dr. Slovick's Office Locations
-
1
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Research Medical Center2316 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 339-9213Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Providence Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slovick?
Dr Slovick takes the time to answer all questions. He is a very caring doctor.
About Dr. Frank Slovick, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1609869007
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester - Strong Memorial Hospital
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slovick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slovick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slovick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slovick works at
Dr. Slovick has seen patients for Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slovick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Slovick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slovick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slovick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slovick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.