Dr. Frank Soto Leon, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (31)
Map Pin Small Omaha, NE
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frank Soto Leon, MD

Dr. Frank Soto Leon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Chi Health Lakeside.

Dr. Soto Leon works at Imagen Body Sculpting & Cosmetic Center in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Soto Leon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Imagen Body Sculpting and Cosmetic Center
    10404 Essex Ct, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 509-8473

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chi Health Lakeside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
CoolSculpting®
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
CoolSculpting®
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Buttock

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Frank Soto Leon, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1861635732
    Education & Certifications

    • American Board Of Aesthetic Medicine
    • Duke University Med Ctr
    • Duke Univeristy Med Ctr
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • University Of Nebraska
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Soto Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soto Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soto Leon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soto Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soto Leon works at Imagen Body Sculpting & Cosmetic Center in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Soto Leon’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Soto Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soto Leon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soto Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soto Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

