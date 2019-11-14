Dr. Frank Soto Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soto Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Soto Leon, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Soto Leon, MD
Dr. Frank Soto Leon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Chi Health Lakeside.
Dr. Soto Leon works at
Dr. Soto Leon's Office Locations
-
1
Imagen Body Sculpting and Cosmetic Center10404 Essex Ct, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 509-8473
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Lakeside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soto Leon?
Dr Jennifer Soto is a wonderful doctor. She is a very knowledgable person. Give me an honest opinion.
About Dr. Frank Soto Leon, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861635732
Education & Certifications
- American Board Of Aesthetic Medicine
- Duke University Med Ctr
- Duke Univeristy Med Ctr
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University Of Nebraska
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soto Leon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soto Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Soto Leon speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Soto Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soto Leon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soto Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soto Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.