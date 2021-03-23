Dr. Spano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Spano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank Spano, MD
Dr. Frank Spano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Spano's Office Locations
Radiation Oncology of Southern Ct LLC15 Corporate Dr, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 459-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is a Great Doctor! I have complete trust in him and he has been my GP for over 30 years
About Dr. Frank Spano, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1194744417
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spano accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Spano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spano.
