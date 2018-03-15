See All Plastic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Frank Stile, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (84)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frank Stile, MD

Dr. Frank Stile, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Stile works at Premium Surgical Services Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stile's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premium Surgical Services Center
    8954 Spanish Ridge Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 243-9555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
CoolSculpting®
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
CoolSculpting®

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 15, 2018
    Absolutely love Dr. Stile and his staff! The results of the procedures I had done are just phenomenal and I can’t thank you enough for the great care and professionalism!
    Nikki in Las Vegas — Mar 15, 2018
    About Dr. Frank Stile, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568540219
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Stile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stile has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stile works at Premium Surgical Services Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Stile’s profile.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Stile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stile.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

