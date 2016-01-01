Overview of Dr. Frank Swenson, MD

Dr. Frank Swenson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rady Children's Hospital San Diego, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Swenson works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.