Dr. Frank Swords, DO
Overview of Dr. Frank Swords, DO
Dr. Frank Swords, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Swords' Office Locations
Concentra Medical Centers4060 Sandshell Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Directions (817) 306-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Frank Swords for about 25 years. I've recommended many friends and co-workers to his practice as well. We all love him! You won't find a more kind, polite and knowledgeable doctor in the field of orthopedics. He doesn't condescend to his patients. He listens! The space is too limited here to tell you all the ways this doctor has stood between me and pain at various times in my life. I highly recommend him if you are looking for a true professional.
About Dr. Frank Swords, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1841365111
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Swords accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
