Dr. Frank Takyi, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Takyi, MD
Dr. Frank Takyi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They completed their residency with Edward W Sparrow Hospital
Dr. Takyi works at
Dr. Takyi's Office Locations
Sparrow Medical Group OB/GYN Lake Lansing Road1651 W Lake Lansing Rd Ste 300, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 253-3910Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Takyi was there for me , and help us with emotional support and came in to be there for us , when the time came to deliver our still born . Couldn’t have ask for any better , he is the most uplifting caring and compassionate person I know. Also take the time to help you through difficult times , and very knowledgeable when it comes to whatever your facing. Hands down the best devoted caring dr every.
About Dr. Frank Takyi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1164479069
Education & Certifications
- Edward W Sparrow Hospital
Dr. Takyi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Takyi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Takyi has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takyi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Takyi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takyi.
