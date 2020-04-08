Overview of Dr. Frank Takyi, MD

Dr. Frank Takyi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They completed their residency with Edward W Sparrow Hospital



Dr. Takyi works at Sparrow Medical Group OB/GYN Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.