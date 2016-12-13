Overview of Dr. Frank Tamarin, MD

Dr. Frank Tamarin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.



Dr. Tamarin works at Dr. Frank M Tamarin M.D in New Rochelle, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.