Overview

Dr. Frank Tamburrino, ND is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY.



Dr. Tamburrino works at Cardiovascular Associates of Staten Island LLC in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Keansburg, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Limb Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.