Dr. Frank Tan, MD
Dr. Frank Tan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine.
Frank M. Tan MD Julia K. Lam MD A Medical Corp.1823 Sawtelle Blvd Ste 1, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 826-3180
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Tan has continuously helped me for several years to manage my meds. He has vast knowledge and was available when I was in crisis several years ago. I am extremely grateful that I found Dr. Tan.
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1285729723
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Huntington Meml Hosp
- Loma Linda School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.