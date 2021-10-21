Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Tang, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Tang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Tang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Frank Quei-chuan Tang Md. Faap Inc.40690 California Oaks Rd Ste A, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 677-0098
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tang?
We love Dr. Tang and sad to see him go??Happy retirement Dr. Tang we love you and thank you for all the care you provided with myself and my family????
About Dr. Frank Tang, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1396984969
Education & Certifications
- COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang works at
Dr. Tang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.