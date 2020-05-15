Dr. Frank Tarantini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarantini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Tarantini, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Tarantini, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.

Locations
Verrazano Vascular Associates2025 Richmond Ave Ste 1LL, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tarantini?
Dr.Tarantini I have been going to him for years . He is one of the smartest, amazing Doctor I have ever known. He has always been there to make thing’s work . He has worked hard on saving my legs . Without Dr. Tarantani I don’t believe I would have my legs today . He has been saving my legs for many years now . He also has a down to earth personality , you can kid around with him, that alone helps in trusting him even more. He’s staff is wonderful and warm people .All Thanks go out to Dr. Tarantini from Rocco, Elvira Storz and our children. We love you for all you do !!! Thank -you a million times.
About Dr. Frank Tarantini, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Italian, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Dr. Tarantini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarantini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarantini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tarantini has seen patients for Venous Compression, Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarantini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tarantini speaks Chinese, Italian, Russian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarantini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarantini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarantini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarantini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.