Dr. Frank Tomao, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Tomao, MD
Dr. Frank Tomao, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Tomao's Office Locations
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Hematology Oncology1999 Marcus Ave Ste 308, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 883-0122
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
If there were 10 stars, I would give that rating. If you want compassion and top notch care and knowledge of current treatments, Dr Tomao is your man
About Dr. Frank Tomao, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 58 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Tomao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Tomao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tomao speaks French.
