Overview of Dr. Frank Tomecek, MD

Dr. Frank Tomecek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sallisaw, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Tomecek works at KM Neurosurgery Clinic in Sallisaw, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.