Overview

Dr. Frank Torres, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Torres works at San Benito Medical Associates Pllc in Harlingen, TX with other offices in San Benito, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.