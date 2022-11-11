Overview of Dr. Frank Trogolo, MD

Dr. Frank Trogolo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.



Dr. Trogolo works at Trogolo Obstetrics And Gynecology in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.