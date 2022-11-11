Dr. Frank Trogolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trogolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Trogolo, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Trogolo, MD
Dr. Frank Trogolo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.
Dr. Trogolo's Office Locations
Trogolo Obstetrics and Gynecology LLC14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2391, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 647-6946Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best
About Dr. Frank Trogolo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013913383
Education & Certifications
- Med College Georgia Hospital and Clinics
- St Luke'S Episcopal Hospital
- Ponce School of Medicine
