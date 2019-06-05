Dr. Frank Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Tsai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank Tsai, MD
Dr. Frank Tsai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook, Stony Brook University and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Tsai works at
Dr. Tsai's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center - Commack650 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 623-4050
-
2
Oncology Research Associates Pllc9055 E Del Camino Dr Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 860-5000
-
3
Virgiia G Piper Cancer Care Network10460 N 92nd St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (623) 238-7630Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 4 10510 N 92nd St Ste 300, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 323-1350
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsai?
Great experience, knowledgeable and caring. Explained diagnosis, prognosis and treatment throughly. I continue under his care.
About Dr. Frank Tsai, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1518134691
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- Stony Brook University, School Of Health Technolog
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook, Stony Brook University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai works at
Dr. Tsai speaks Chinese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.