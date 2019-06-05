See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Commack, NY
Dr. Frank Tsai, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (20)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frank Tsai, MD

Dr. Frank Tsai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook, Stony Brook University and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Tsai works at Memorial Sloan Kttrng Medical ONC in Commack, NY with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tsai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center - Commack
    650 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 623-4050
  2. 2
    Oncology Research Associates Pllc
    9055 E Del Camino Dr Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 860-5000
  3. 3
    Virgiia G Piper Cancer Care Network
    10460 N 92nd St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 238-7630
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    10510 N 92nd St Ste 300, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 323-1350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 05, 2019
    Great experience, knowledgeable and caring. Explained diagnosis, prognosis and treatment throughly. I continue under his care.
    R. Woods in Sun Lakes, AZ — Jun 05, 2019
    About Dr. Frank Tsai, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518134691
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Residency
    • Stony Brook University, School Of Health Technolog
    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York At Stony Brook, Stony Brook University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

