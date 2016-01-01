Dr. Frank Tu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Tu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
NorthShore Medical Group, 9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076, (847) 657-5959
NorthShore University HealthSystem, 757 Park Ave W Ste 3870, Highland Park, IL 60035, (837) 926-6544
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina
- Northwestern University Medical School
- University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Average wait time: 31 – 45 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
Dr. Tu works at
Has treated patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding.
Speaks Mandarin.
22 patient reviews with overall rating of 3.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.