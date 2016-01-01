See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Skokie, IL
Dr. Frank Tu, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (22)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frank Tu, MD

Dr. Frank Tu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Tu works at NorthShore Medical Group in Skokie, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tu's Office Locations

    NorthShore Medical Group
    9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 657-5959
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    757 Park Ave W Ste 3870, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (837) 926-6544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Frank Tu, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1194821843
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of North Carolina
    Internship
    • Northwestern University Medical School
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Tu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tu has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

