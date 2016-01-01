Dr. Tung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank Tung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Tung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Tung works at
Locations
1
Chinatown Cardiology PC139 Centre St Ste 307, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 332-3507Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Chinatown Cardiology PC4235 Main St Ste 3M, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 886-3723
3
Chinatown Cardiology PC5816 Fort Hamilton Pkwy Apt 2D, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 686-8838
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frank Tung, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Chinese
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tung has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tung speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.