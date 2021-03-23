Dr. Frank Tursi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tursi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Tursi, DPM
Overview of Dr. Frank Tursi, DPM
Dr. Frank Tursi, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Tursi works at
Dr. Tursi's Office Locations
Foot & Ankle Specialists117 White Horse Rd E, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 435-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Foot & Ankle Specialists of South Jersey205 Tuckerton Rd, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (609) 654-6450
Foot & Ankle Specialists3 Myers Dr Ste 202, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Directions (856) 435-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tursi is more than a 10!!! He is kind, gentle & he knows his stuff. His stem cell injections took away the most horrific pain that I had from an Achilles tendon tear in less than 3 months. There was no pain from the injections & went right to work after the shots. I am now walking around the block at a pretty fast pace & I have him to thank for my new found freedom. He genuinely cares about his patient's & I am forever grateful to the person who recommended him to me. A rare find & I am now PAIN FREE...YAY. Thank you Dr Tursi, you are the Best!!!
About Dr. Frank Tursi, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tursi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tursi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tursi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tursi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tursi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tursi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.