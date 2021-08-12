Overview of Dr. Frank Vargo, DPM

Dr. Frank Vargo, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Vargo works at Strongsville Podiatry LLC in Strongsville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.