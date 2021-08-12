Dr. Frank Vargo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vargo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Vargo, DPM
Dr. Frank Vargo, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
Strongsville Podiatry LLC18181 Pearl Rd Ste B200, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 816-4999
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Had an excellent visit with Dr. Vargo today, 8-11-21, very professional, caring and great staff....
- Podiatric Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1659373496
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Indiana University Of Pennsylvania
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
