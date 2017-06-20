Dr. Frank Venzara Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venzara Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Venzara Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Venzara Jr, MD
Dr. Frank Venzara Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Venzara Jr works at
Dr. Venzara Jr's Office Locations
Frank X Venzara Mdpa280 N Sykes Creek Pkwy Ste A, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 452-3882
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor and staff are very kind and very efficient. I had an emergency June 2016 and I came from the hospital ( Health First Melbourne) in an ambulance on a late Friday and even after hours he was so kind and made the nightmare I was going through better. Every month I am equally just as impressed as the first time.
About Dr. Frank Venzara Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1356451306
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venzara Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venzara Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venzara Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venzara Jr has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venzara Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Venzara Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venzara Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venzara Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venzara Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.