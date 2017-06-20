Overview of Dr. Frank Venzara Jr, MD

Dr. Frank Venzara Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Venzara Jr works at Brevard Plastic Surgery Group in Merritt Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.