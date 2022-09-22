See All Ophthalmologists in Sebastian, FL
Dr. Frank Venzara, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (33)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Frank Venzara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital.

Dr. Venzara works at Riverside Eye Center in Sebastian, FL with other offices in Merritt Island, FL and Rockledge, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Ralph B. Monnett Jr MD PA
    14410 US Highway 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 589-8111
    Florida Retina Specialists P.A.
    280 N Sykes Creek Pkwy Ste B, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 735-8800
    Rockledge Clinic
    1978 US Highway 1 Ste 105, Rockledge, FL 32955 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 735-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Canaveral Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Drusen
Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis

Drusen
Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Floaters
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Blepharitis
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Esotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Hyphema
Keratitis
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Ocular Hypertension
Pterygium
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Astigmatism
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Blindness
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Dyslipidemia
Entropion
Eye Trauma
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foreign Body in Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Graves' Disease
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertropia
Hypopyon
Hypothyroidism
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Lipid Disorders
Macular Degeneration
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nystagmus
Obesity
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pars Planitis
Photocoagulation
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retina Diseases
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Migraine
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Sympathetic Uveitis
Trichiasis
Vascular Disease
Visual Migraine
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitreous Abscess
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Argus Insurance
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 22, 2022
    I would definitely recommend Dr. Venzara to anyone needing a Retina specialist. I was extremely nervous to begin with because of my vision but Dr. Venzara has an awesome team of assistants who made me feel at ease. Speaking for myself I have always looked at office personnel, especially front desk as they represent the office, for me it really sets the tone. Dr. Venzara is awesome, he looks at you, talks directly to you and does it clearly, answers all questions. For anyone needing a Retina specialist, he is your guy. Five stars all around.
    — Sep 22, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Venzara, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1992965214
    Education & Certifications

    • Retina Consultants Of Alabama, Pc
    • Texas A&M U-Scott & White Hosp
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    • University of Miami
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Venzara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venzara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Venzara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Venzara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Venzara has seen patients for Drusen, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venzara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Venzara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venzara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venzara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venzara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

