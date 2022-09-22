Overview

Dr. Frank Venzara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital.



Dr. Venzara works at Riverside Eye Center in Sebastian, FL with other offices in Merritt Island, FL and Rockledge, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.