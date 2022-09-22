Dr. Frank Venzara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venzara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Venzara, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Venzara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital.
Dr. Venzara works at
Locations
-
1
Ralph B. Monnett Jr MD PA14410 US Highway 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 589-8111
-
2
Florida Retina Specialists P.A.280 N Sykes Creek Pkwy Ste B, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 735-8800
-
3
Rockledge Clinic1978 US Highway 1 Ste 105, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 735-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Argus Insurance
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Venzara?
I would definitely recommend Dr. Venzara to anyone needing a Retina specialist. I was extremely nervous to begin with because of my vision but Dr. Venzara has an awesome team of assistants who made me feel at ease. Speaking for myself I have always looked at office personnel, especially front desk as they represent the office, for me it really sets the tone. Dr. Venzara is awesome, he looks at you, talks directly to you and does it clearly, answers all questions. For anyone needing a Retina specialist, he is your guy. Five stars all around.
About Dr. Frank Venzara, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1992965214
Education & Certifications
- Retina Consultants Of Alabama, Pc
- Texas A&M U-Scott & White Hosp
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- University of Miami
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venzara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venzara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venzara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venzara works at
Dr. Venzara has seen patients for Drusen, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venzara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Venzara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venzara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venzara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venzara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.