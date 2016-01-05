Dr. Frank Vezza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vezza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Vezza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank Vezza, MD
Dr. Frank Vezza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Spartan Health Sciences University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Vezza works at
Dr. Vezza's Office Locations
Frank R. Vezza M.D.800 Community Dr Ste 307, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vezza?
My experiences with Dr Vezza have always been positive. I trust his diagnoses and judgment implicitly. Moreover, I I feel that he is able to discuss any problem, any recommended procedure, any medication with expertise. I would trust his advice for any medical issue and appreciate the time he has spent with me over the years. His office staff are always pleasant and extremely helpful. I would recommend Dr Vezza without reservation.
About Dr. Frank Vezza, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1023160892
Education & Certifications
- Spartan Health Sciences University, School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vezza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vezza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vezza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vezza speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vezza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vezza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vezza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vezza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.