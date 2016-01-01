Dr. Frank Waldrop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldrop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Waldrop, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Eye-q Surgery Center7075 N Sharon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 486-2000
Eye-q Vision Care Selma2719 Cinema Way, Selma, CA 93662 Directions (559) 896-9000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Aetna
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of Md Med Sys
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- University of California, San Diego
Dr. Waldrop has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldrop accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldrop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldrop has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldrop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Waldrop speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldrop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldrop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldrop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldrop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.