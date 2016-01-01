Overview of Dr. Frank Waldrop, MD

Dr. Frank Waldrop, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Waldrop works at Eye Q Vision Care in Fresno, CA with other offices in Selma, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.