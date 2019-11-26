Overview of Dr. Frank Wang, MD

Dr. Frank Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Wang works at MDVIP - Fairhope, Alabama in Fairhope, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.