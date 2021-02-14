Dr. Frank Webber, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Webber, DPM
Overview of Dr. Frank Webber, DPM
Dr. Frank Webber, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Dr. Webber's Office Locations
Greenville Family Foot Care P C.917 N Lafayette St, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 754-9580
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Webber saw my daughter a few times for ingrown nails on different toes. He and his staff were always awesome with her and made her feel comfortable and at ease. They helped make the process as painless as possible for her. Highly recommend. They were always great at answering any of my questions and explaining everything.
About Dr. Frank Webber, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webber accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webber has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Webber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.