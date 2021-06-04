Dr. Frank Wellborne, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wellborne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Wellborne, DO
Overview of Dr. Frank Wellborne, DO
Dr. Frank Wellborne, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines Osteopathic Med School.
Dr. Wellborne's Office Locations
Dr. Frank Wellborne901 Loop 337, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (713) 995-9465
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wellborne has been my rheumatologist for over 20 years. He is incredible!
About Dr. Frank Wellborne, DO
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1780714857
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Des Moines Osteopathic Med School
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wellborne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wellborne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wellborne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wellborne.
