See All Rheumatologists in New Braunfels, TX
Dr. Frank Wellborne, DO

Rheumatology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frank Wellborne, DO

Dr. Frank Wellborne, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines Osteopathic Med School.

Dr. Wellborne works at Dr. Frank Wellborne in New Braunfels, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wellborne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Frank Wellborne
    901 Loop 337, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 995-9465

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Joint Fluid Test
Bone Density Scan
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Joint Fluid Test
Bone Density Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 04, 2021
Dr. Wellborne has been my rheumatologist for over 20 years. He is incredible!
Chuck — Jun 04, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Frank Wellborne, DO
About Dr. Frank Wellborne, DO

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1780714857
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
Residency
  • Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
Internship
  • BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education
  • Des Moines Osteopathic Med School
Undergraduate School
  • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Frank Wellborne, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wellborne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wellborne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wellborne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wellborne works at Dr. Frank Wellborne in New Braunfels, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wellborne’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wellborne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wellborne.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wellborne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wellborne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

