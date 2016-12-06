See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Frank Westmeyer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Frank Westmeyer, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (10)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Frank Westmeyer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

Dr. Westmeyer works at Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty group in Virginia Beach, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group
    1232 Perimeter Pkwy Ste 101, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 821-2088

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Detoxification Evaluation
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Detoxification Evaluation
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
CDL Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Head Lice Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immigration Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Westmeyer?

    Dec 06, 2016
    I have known Dr. Westmeyer for over 30 years and trust him with my health--and my family's health. In 1990, it was Dr. Westmeyer who found my father's cancer, was able to extend his life for an additional 2 years after all other doctors gave him 6 months to live. I drive from Florida to see Dr. Westmeyer, as my family physician and will continue to do so until he retires. His staff is just as well trained and qualified to handle questions of insurances, billing, and health concerns.
    EMRider in Ocala, FL — Dec 06, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frank Westmeyer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frank Westmeyer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Westmeyer to family and friends

    Dr. Westmeyer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Westmeyer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frank Westmeyer, MD.

    About Dr. Frank Westmeyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730176280
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Carnegie-Mellon University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Westmeyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Westmeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Westmeyer works at Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty group in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Westmeyer’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Westmeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westmeyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westmeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westmeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Frank Westmeyer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.