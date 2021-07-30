Overview

Dr. Frank Winton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fallbrook, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX|Baylor University and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Winton works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Fallbrook, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.