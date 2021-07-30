Dr. Frank Winton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- CA
- Fallbrook
- Dr. Frank Winton, MD
Dr. Frank Winton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Winton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fallbrook, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX|Baylor University and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Winton works at
Locations
-
1
Fallbrook Office1035 S Main Ave, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendon Rupture
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Injury
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Birth Control
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood Pressure Management
- View other providers who treat Blood Sugar Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Broken Arm
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Diabetes Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Management
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Family History of Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Family History of Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Health Risk Assessment
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Knee Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Management of Multiple Medical Conditions in the Elderly
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Management
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Ankle Fractures
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Sports Injuries
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Post Menopause Treatment
- View other providers who treat Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents
- View other providers who treat Primary Care for Adolescents
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sick Patient Care
- View other providers who treat Simple Fracture Care and Casting
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Splinting
- View other providers who treat Sports Medicine Related Procedures
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stitches
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Suture Soft Tissue Wound
- View other providers who treat Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Tinea Versicolor
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Trigger Point Therapy
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wear and Tear Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Well Baby Care
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Winton?
Dr. Winton is amazing. I have been going to him since I was 16 years old, and as long as he’s still practicing, I will never go to another doctor. He never rushes appointments, and takes time to really listen to you. He’s personable, honest and as genuine as they come. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person, in addition to outstanding quality of medical care. I feel like he’s family, and I trust him with my life (no pun intended :-) Hands down, best doctor ever.
About Dr. Frank Winton, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1750300315
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Sports Medicine
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Northridge Hosp
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX|Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Winton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Winton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winton works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Winton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.