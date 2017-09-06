See All Podiatrists in Youngstown, OH
Dr. Frank Yannucci, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Youngstown, OH
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frank Yannucci, DPM

Dr. Frank Yannucci, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Dr. Yannucci works at LYNN M MIKOLICH MD in Youngstown, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yannucci's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Select Specialty Hospital-youngstown
    1044 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 480-4325
  2. 2
    Pinnacle Health Concepts LLC
    755 Boardman Canfield Rd Bldg F, Youngstown, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 726-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 06, 2017
    Dr. Yanucci spends time with you and speaks to you about your problem, not at you. Has a wonderful bedside manner, and acts efficiently on your condition. Very empathetic, and I would recommend him to any one. Office was very clean and tidy.
    Linda in Youngstown, Ohio — Sep 06, 2017
    About Dr. Frank Yannucci, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891792115
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yannucci has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yannucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yannucci works at LYNN M MIKOLICH MD in Youngstown, OH. View the full address on Dr. Yannucci’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yannucci. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yannucci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yannucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yannucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

