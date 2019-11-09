Dr. Yelian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Yelian, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Yelian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They completed their fellowship with Wayne State University/DMC
Dr. Yelian works at
Locations
Life Ivf Center3500 Barranca Pkwy Ste 300, Irvine, CA 92606 Directions (626) 777-1133
- 2 289 W Huntington Dr # 400, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 777-1133
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Knows his work, great doctor very kind . He listens to the patients and is very honest
About Dr. Frank Yelian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chinese and Japanese
- 1639119118
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University/DMC
- Saginaw Coop Hosps Inc
- Saginaw Cooperative Hospital Inc
- Zhejiang Medical University
