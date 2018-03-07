Dr. Frank Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Zhang, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Zhang, MD
Dr. Frank Zhang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plains, PA. They graduated from NORTH MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.

Dr. Zhang's Office Locations
-
1
Commonwealth Health Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery670 S River St Ste 203, Plains, PA 18705 Directions (570) 552-7110
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve struggled with Migraines for over 5 years. I switched over to Dr. Zhang a little bit over a year ago and he has absolutely changed my life. He is seriously the best. He really listens to you and I am so thankful he is my doctor.
About Dr. Frank Zhang, MD
- Neurology
- English, Chinese
- 1790992063
Education & Certifications
- NORTH MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhang speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
