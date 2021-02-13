Dr. D Cotton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. D Cotton, MD
Dr. D Cotton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Whittier, CA. They completed their residency with Huntington Memorial Hospital
Office12474 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 698-9779
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
She is very kind and listens intently she ask questions and encourages healthy lifestyles. She saved my life i was on the brink of a heart attack and she got me the care i needed and now im doing great
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- Huntington Memorial Hospital
Dr. Cotton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cotton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cotton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cotton speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotton.
