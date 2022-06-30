Dr. Frankie Kirk, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frankie Kirk, DPM
Overview of Dr. Frankie Kirk, DPM
Dr. Frankie Kirk, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Dr. Kirk works at
Dr. Kirk's Office Locations
South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Palm Beach Gardens3375 Burns Rd Ste 107, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 363-7043Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Lake Worth3618 Lantana Rd Ste 102, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 709-6848Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Royal Palm Beach11412 Okeechobee Blvd Ste A, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 794-4165
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kirk is not just a great doctor she is an absolute miracle worker. For 12 years I’ve been walking around (actually hobbling around) with what felt like a pebble in my big toe. I’ve been to numerous doctors in FL & NY, had shots, scraping, light treatment and more. Some helped a bit and some did nothing. One month ago Dr Kirk tried a different solution, a medication I used at home. For the first to me in over 12 years I have absolutely NO PAIN in my toe. I can wear shoes and walk! Dr Kirk thinks outside the box. Thank you Dr Kirk, you are the best!
About Dr. Frankie Kirk, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1225561244
Education & Certifications
- JFK Medical Center
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirk works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirk.
