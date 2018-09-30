Dr. Franklin Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklin Chen, MD
Dr. Franklin Chen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 619-8163
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Explained my diagnosis clearly to me and answered my questions in an easy to understand manner. Best of all he was very personable along with his thorough knowledge! Definitely a keeper in my specialties list.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1992979736
- Hematology
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Northern Regional Hospital
