Dr. Franklin Chou, MD
Overview of Dr. Franklin Chou, MD
Dr. Franklin Chou, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chou's Office Locations
- 1 200 Delafield Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 782-3990
Orthopaedic Surgical Associates1624 Pacific Ave Ste A, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 Directions (724) 226-1199
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chou is probably the most caring doctor that I have ever met. His sense of humor and ability to make me feel comfortable within minutes made me feel confident that everything would be ok. He did an excellent job explaining the necessary surgery, and even scheduled me for the following day. I am pleased with the results in my surgery and the care given throughout the entire process. I am so lucky to have met and had Dr. Chou as my surgeon.
About Dr. Franklin Chou, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1811199318
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
